Healthcare workers lose everything in house fire

Mike and Tara Wiesner have spent their year on the front lines helping those dealing with devastation, only to come home to their own.

ERIE, Colo. — A bag of dog food made a thud as Allison Frary attempted to push it away with her foot. She scanned the room and began to laugh as she realized just how cluttered the front room of her home had become.

"I don’t like to look over there," she said as she stared at the charred home across the street. "But this happened because of that, so it’s nice to remember what’s going on."

Jackets and pants were piled on her couches and shoes covered her floor. As she sat in a big brown leather chair, she had a direct view of why her living room was such a mess.

Truthfully, Frary doesn't need to remember because she can't seem to forget.

"It was my daughter. She heard Tara screaming for help and frantically started screaming for help for us to wake up because our neighbor's house was on fire," she said.

Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m., Frary ran out of her home in Erie to see an orange glow across the street. Her neighbors, Mike and Tara Wiesner, made it out safely along with their kids and dogs.

A puppy and a guinea pig couldn't be saved. Mountain View Fire said the cause of the fire at the home on Parkdale Circle had not been released yet, but they didn't believe it was suspicious.

"It happened so quickly that if our son hadn't woken us up," Mike Wiesner said. "That would have been it."

"I just kept counting the children, just making sure all the kids were out," Tara Wiesner said.

Mike is a respiratory therapist, and Tara is a nurse case manager. Their year has been spent on the frontlines helping those deal with devastation only to come home to their own.

"My husband and I are no strangers to seeing people in peril and seeing people that were devastated by fire," Tara said. "We’ve seen a lot go on this past year."

While the couple knows all too well how quickly anguish can spread, so can a little kindness, especially when it lives just across the street.

"I asked them their sizes when they were here the night of the fire," she said as she folded a t-shirt. "Every member of the family has their own wardrobe now."

Frary couldn't sit around and replay those screams in her head. She needed to do something. She put the call out for donations the morning after the fire. Within hours, her living room was packed with clothes, toiletries, food and school supplies. Frary created a GoFundMe as well, and it raised more than $37,000 in a couple of days.

"It was just pretty much an instinct I knew that they pretty much lost everything their whole life that they have been working for," she said. "If they were in my shoes, I would just hope that they would do that same."

While homes may make up a neighborhood, it doesn't create a community. The Wiesner family realized its compassion that really makes a neighborhood whole and believes theirs is worth rebuilding for.

"It's amazing the kindness that people can show you when something happens," Tara said. "Why would you ever want to leave that type of environment?"

