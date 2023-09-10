'It's unheard of': Donation means Chicano Humanities and Arts Council can return to its roots

The art gallery was priced out and forced to leave the area during the pandemic. A donor gifted them a new building last year on Santa Fe Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council (CHAC) has called the Arts District on Santa Fe home for decades.

But last year, they were priced out and forced to leave. Move after move, after move, but now they're finally settled in a spot they'll be able to keep forever.

"It's not often you get to find a gallery based off of culture," said Damaris Santos, a mixed medium artist and CHAC's future program director.

CHAC has been around since the late 70s. Santos has been coming to the gallery since she was a kid.

She was asked to create a mural for their new space. The painting features the Aztec-Mayan god, Chac Mool.

"He represents vitality and calling of the water," said Santos, looking at her mural. "The anagram for the gallery is C-H-A-C, which is spelled the same way as his name. So, he's sort of like a symbol for the gallery."

Her mural represents growth and new beginnings.

"We think it's very important to keep those traditions alive and for me, it's through art," said Larysa Medina, another artist painting a mural for the gallery. "It's really cool to know that I'll be a part of CHAC forever."

Her mural focuses on the Day of the Dead culture.

"It keeps me close to my culture. I grew up with both Native American and Chicano traditions and ways," said Medina.

For decades, CHAC has been located on Santa Fe Drive.

"It was really sad to see when they left because to me Santa Fe is their home," she said.

CHAC's executive director, Brenda Gurule, has moved the gallery three times since 2020.

"My car is a moving truck," said Gurule. "We were priced out and gentrified and you know, it's hard to make it as a small nonprofit."

Last fall, she got an email from someone who wanted to help.

"He told me it was on Santa Fe. I was like, 'Whoa!' I couldn't believe that," she said.

Gurule said Kyle Schneider gave them their new building.

"I remember he was standing right there and we were all talking and then he says, 'Well if you guys can use it, it's yours,' and Renee asked him, 'For how much?' and he said 'No, I'm going to give it to you guys,'" said Gurule. "He did and he kept his word."

He also paid the property taxes for the first year.

"It's unheard of. It really is," said Gurule.

She said he did it in memory of his late mother and artist, Katherine Payge.

"We are so grateful for this donation," said Gurule. "It's going to give us our future, the stability that we needed."

Stability that'll support the next generation of artists, like Santos and Medina, who have been coming to CHAC for years.

"It gives people of color and people of different cultures a place to be, and just relate to other artists with similar traditions and similar cultures," said Medina.

The CHAC Gallery is now officially open in their new home on 834 Santa Fe Drive.

They're celebrating Dia de Los Muertos there right now. That exhibit runs through Nov. 17.