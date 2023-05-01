Cinco de Mayo festival is back in Denver

Denver's annual Cinco de Mayo Festival is back at Civic Center Park.

DENVER — The 2023 Cinco de Mayo "Celebrate Culture" Festival will be held in downtown Denver on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend's festival will have a parade, three stages of musical and dance performances, chihuahua races, a taco eating contest, low rider car show, food and drink, kids’ activities, artisans and crafters.

The festival is at Civic Center Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

The annual Cinco de Mayo Community Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Denver's City and County Building.

The festival, which began as a small celebration, has grown into one of the largest Cinco de Mayo events in the world.

The festival returned to downtown Denver last year after the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A celebration of freedom and culture, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the victory of an outnumbered Mexican army over France on May 5, 1862, in the Battle of Puebla.



Denver's Cinco de Mayo celebration is produced by NEWSED Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization.

"The event is all about bringing people together and highlighting the beauty and tradition of the Latino culture," NEWSED President and CEO Andrea Barela said. "Denver has such a rich Latino culture that is underrepresented in the event world. We are so proud to bring that to the heart of Denver, and highlight all the incredible Latino artists, musicians, performers, and businesses."

