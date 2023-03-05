No, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico's Independence Day

Cinco de Mayo has long been celebrated in the US, but many people have no idea of ​​the day's history. One thing's for sure though, it's not Mexican Independence Day

DENVER — Cinco de Mayo is Friday and in many places around the United States, people are already preparing for the big fiesta. But even though it is a tradition that has been long celebrated in the US and some parts of Mexico, many people don't know its meaning. One thing's for sure though, it's not Mexican Independence Day.

This week, The Culture Report hosts took to the streets of Colorado to test people's knowledge of the holiday with a bit of trivia.

So what is Cinco de Mayo?

In the United States, Cinco de Mayo is often mistaken for Mexico's Independence Day. However, the holiday celebrates Mexico's improbable victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Mexico was having trouble paying its war debts to European countries, and France had come to Mexico to collect on that debt.

Today, Cinco de Mayo has become more of an American holiday than a Mexican one. According to the New York Times, Cinco de Mayo began to take off in the United States in the 1970s and ’80s, when brewing companies began capitalizing on it as a way to appeal to consumers amid the rising popularity of Mexican restaurants.

Now, it represents pride for the culture and heritage.

But most non-Mexican Americans have "no idea" about the day's history, said Carlos Tortolero, president of the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago.

"If you went to any bar tonight and said, 'What's this day about?', they would be clueless, and you can't blame the alcohol consumption either," Tortolero told USA TODAY Network.

For Tortolero, Cinco de Mayo is a reminder of how many times Mexico has been invaded by other countries.

"This one day, Mexico won the battle," he said.

Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Denver?

The 2023 Cinco de Mayo "Celebrate Culture" Festival will return to downtown Denver on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend's festival will have a parade, three stages of musical and dance performances, chihuahua races, a taco eating contest, low rider car show, food and drink, kids’ activities, artisans and crafters.

The festival is at Civic Center Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

The annual Cinco de Mayo Community Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Denver's City and County Building.

Denver's Cinco de Mayo celebration is produced by NEWSED Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization.

"The event is all about bringing people together and highlighting the beauty and tradition of the Latino culture," NEWSED President and CEO Andrea Barela said. "Denver has such a rich Latino culture that is underrepresented in the event world. We are so proud to bring that to the heart of Denver, and highlight all the incredible Latino artists, musicians, performers, and businesses."

Museo de las Americas will also celebrate the tradition with a presentation of Ballet Folklórico. People will be able to savor tasty delights from a food truck and sip on refreshing beverages on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.