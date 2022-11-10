Added focus on Spanish weather communication includes local National Weather Service office

The National Weather Service's Boulder office has a bilingual meteorologist for the first time, part of a broader movement to improve Spanish weather communication.

BOULDER, Colo. — Think about all the great weather terminology that’s out there to alert you about bad weather and how to stay safe in it.

When thunder roars, go indoors.

Turn around, don’t drown.

Ice and snow means take it slow.

The problem is that this type of easy-to-understand and lifesaving weather terminology is mostly not available in Spanish.

The challenges of Spanish weather communication go beyond those slogans, though. The Spanish words for “warning,” “advisory” and “watch” are often mixed up, and basic Spanish weather terminology can often vary by country or even region.

For example, the Spanish word for thunderstorm varies with "tormenta," "tormenta electrica" and "tronada" – all used as words to describe the exact same thing. And that’s just one example of many in Spanish.

But help is on the way. Bruno Rodriguez is the first known Spanish-speaking meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boulder office, and he’s spearheading the office’s efforts to better reach Spanish speakers.

Rodriguez is part of a volunteer group of National Weather Service meteorologists working to better improve weather communication for Spanish-speaking communities.

And on top of the new bilingual Wireless Emergency Alerts, any severe weather alert from the National Weather Service office in Boulder also automatically goes out in Spanish now, as well.

It’s a start, but there’s still a long way to go to better reach the approximately 1 million Spanish-speaking Coloradans and 50 million Spanish-speaking Americans with better weather information.

It's also worth sharing that, as of last year, 9NEWS now offers daily weather forecasts in Spanish.