Exhibit spotlights low rider culture' at Denver Art Museum

The exhibit gives space to Latinx and Indigenous artists to celebrate identity and community.

DENVER — A new exhibit is in place at the Denver Art Museum. Organized by the Phoenix Art Museum, "Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion" highlights self-identified Latinx and Indigenous artists who express identity, pride and a sense of community by transforming vehicles associated with the Southwest.

In the spirit of celebrating the intersection of Latinx and queer identity, featured artist Jose Villalobos chose to use this platform as an opportunity to reclaim words typically used as homophobic slurs.

As such, attendees may find offensive language as part of the exhibit. Both the museum and the artist issued a joint statement to 9NEWS regarding the intentionality and effort to reclaim identity:

The Denver Art Museum is a platform for artists and artist voices, and Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion is a traveling exhibition that features work by local and national contemporary artists. Artists featured in the exhibition are self-identified Latinx and Indigenous artists who express their identities, pride and a sense of community with their artworks.

Organized by Phoenix Art Museum, Desert Rider at the DAM centers and examines the diverse ways that artists who self-identify as Indigenous and Latinx express identity, pride and sense of community by transforming vehicles associated with the American West. These transformations challenge stereotypes and embody joy and hope. By exploring the imaginative interpretations of both automotive and skateboarding subcultures, Desert Rider centers Latinx and Indigenous artists’ perspectives that have defined the identity of the Southwest.

The DAM’s mission is to provide spaces and opportunities where people can feel welcome and connect with one another through art, in addition to creating space for creativity and the exchange of diverse ideas. The words used in Jose Villalobos’ art installation, QueeRiders (Jinetes queer), in Desert Rider were chosen by the artist to challenge their historical use as harmful homophobic slurs, reclaiming them for himself in an act of self-empowerment, inviting visitors to think about the meaning and impact that words can have. Each plaque reclaims a gay slur to challenge toxic masculinity and homophobia. Villalobos seeks to complicate and celebrate his own story as a Southwestern gay man while allowing others to reflect upon their own values and ways of seeing the world.

The museum is proud to present Desert Rider and highlight the artists included in the show as the museum continues its work toward being a place that represents the broadest spectrum of our community and provide experiences aligning with museum values of being creative, curious, dynamic, inclusive and respectful.

The "Desert Rider" exhibit is open through Sept. 24th. The car show and arts celebration are included with general admission.

