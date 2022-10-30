How to set up a 'Día de Muertos' altar for your pet

That's right, an altar offering can be extended to pets, and a Mexico City pet store owner shares tips for those honoring their dogs and cats on Día de Muertos.

DENVER — Many people may already be familiar with Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a tradition in which people remember their loved ones who have passed, but did you know that the celebration can be extended to our furry friends?

It is customary to make an offering to pets that no longer accompany us in life and the owner of a pet store in Mexico City gave some tips on how to set up an altar for our furry companions.

Mario Terrez told CNN that a candle is a must, as the light will help guide your furry friend to find their way home. He said that water and their favorite food are also important, especially their favorite treats.

Terrez also recommended adding their collar or any memento you may have to the offering, and since the dog is coming to play, toys are a must. A photo should also be included, but if it's something you no longer have, a drawing will suffice.

To celebrate the Day of the Dead, which is Nov. 1 and 2, families create ofrendas, or shrines, to honor loved ones who have passed away, by offering items that are believed to encourage those to reunite with their relatives.

The altars are full of colors, flavors and smells installed from the intimacy of a home to the public plazas or streets of their cities.

The altars can vary depending on the region of a country, but according to CNN, these are the essential elements of an offering or altar for the dead:

Water

Salt

Candles

Incense and ash cross

Cempasuchil flowers

F ood, drink and bread of the dead

Sugar skulls

Shredded paper and petate

Pictures

The izcuintle