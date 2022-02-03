Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit opens in Denver

Immerse yourself in the art and life of Frida! She overcame pain and adversity through self-expression – turning her life into art.

DENVER — "Immersive Frida Kahlo" debuts in Denver on March 3 and runs through May 30. Get ready to immerse yourself in the fantastic art and world of Frida Kahlo.

"Immersive Frida Kahlo, Her Life. Her Love. Her art.” is the name of the exhibit from the producers of the critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, Lighthouse Immersive and Maestro Immersive Art, who have brought Kahlo's work to life.

The exhibit will showcase her journey through her life, pain, and triumph. Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), the beloved 20th-century Mexican artist best known for compelling self-portraits and radiant pieces inspired by life in her native country of Mexico.

The exhibition features some of the artist’s best-known works “brought to life” by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy’s Massimiliano Siccardi, accompanied by composer Luca Longobardi’s resonant score, and art direction by Vittorio Guidotti.

The music, the soundtrack of the exhibit is a big piece of it, because as you listen to the soundtrack-based video, solid animations by a number of projectors showed Kahlo’s art, all through a large room as patrons can walk, stand or sit amid the imagery, this is the immersive experience.

This exhibit is the latest evolution of art, a new appreciation for classic art that literally shows the heart, the love and the pain behind the painter’s life. Teaching the audience what it meant to be a Mexican in this post-revolutionary era and moment in time.

Kahlo, an icon of Mexican art, was an innovative artist as well as a political activist who had a rich political life despite her health issues and a tumultuous marriage to prominent artist Diego Rivera.

The exhibit portrays the artist's work and the unique characteristics of the Mexican landscape, cities, towns and her travels abroad to Europe and to the United States. Moreover Kahlo’s ideals into the Communist Party and the Mexican Nationalist movement.

The announcement of "Immersive Frida Kahlo" comes after a recent record-breaking sale of Frida Kahlo’s 1949 painting “Diego and I,” which sold at Sotheby’s on Tuesday, Nov. 16 for $34.9 million dollars, making it the most prized piece of Latin American artwork ever sold at auction. The sale of “Diego and I” surpassed a benchmark set by Kahlo’s husband Diego Rivera in 2018, when one of his paintings sold at auction for $9.76 million. (See picture above)

A little of History …

As the Mexican revolution ended, Frida became a central figure in the development of a new national identity known as “Mexicanidad”. Frida’s work explores the cultural movement of Mexican modernism of the earlier 20th century in Mexico and post-revolutionary Mexico.

Kahlo’s paintings were inspired by the nature and artifacts of her natal Mexico. She explored questions of identity, postcolonialism, gender, class, and race in Mexican society. Her paintings often had strong autobiographical elements and mixed realism with fantasy.

Kahlo often spent hour after hour staring at her own image that was reflected in a mirror fixed over her bed. It is here that she began presenting herself as the subject matter of her work, channeling her personal struggles into her art.

Kahlo's work had become a recognized figure in art history, but she was also regarded as an icon for Chicanos and the feminist movement. Kahlo's work has been celebrated internationally as emblematic of Mexican national and indigenous traditions and by feminists for what is seen as its uncompromising depiction of the female experience and form.

The immersive experience is growing, attracting all kinds of crowds and even a younger generation, bringing the love of art to everyone.

Don't miss this immersive experience of a brilliant, bold and uncompromising painter, Kahlo’s work is globally recognized for its raw emotional vitality, vibrant colorwork and unflinching intimacy Immersive Frida Kahlo debuts in Denver on Thursday, March 3, and runs through May 30.

Tickets are on sale now at immersive-frida.com/denver, starting at $39.99 with timed and flexible options available.

This exhibit truly is a celebration of the Latinx community, the importance of Frida Kahlo and how she was an important figure and icon for Mexico and the world of art.

