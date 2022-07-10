x
Hispanic Heritage

Maria Empanada owner represents Colorado at Hispanic Heritage Month event in D.C.

Lorena Cantarovici spoke to the vice president about their struggles during the pandemic and her experience as a Latin business owner.

DENVER — A prominent Colorado restaurateur represented Latin business owners at  a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Washington D.C. this week.

Lorena Cantarovici is the owner of Maria Empanada. She was invited by Vice President Kamala Harris to attended the event, which was held at the Naval Observatory.

She said more than 50 people attended the reception where she spoke with the vice president about how they stayed open throughout the pandemic.

Cantarovici said it was empowering seeing so many successful Latin business leaders from all over the country.

"You can see that it's not only your story, there are more stories, and every single one of us were one story," she said. "And that was something beautiful that we receive, in a message from the vice president saying, 'Don't forget your story, and please tell your story.'"

Lorena Cantarovici came to the U.S. with $300 in her pocket and a dream. You've probably heard of her Maria Empanada restaurants.

Cantarovici moved to the United States about 20 years ago from Argentina with $300.

She learned to make empanadas at her grandmother's house and when she moved to the U.S., she said was missing them and wanted the people of the U.S. to try them. She went back to Argentina for further lessons from her grandmother. Then she converted her garage into a kitchen where she made and sold empanadas.

In 2017, she was named by the U.S. Small Business Administration the Colorado Small Business Person of the Year for growing that empanada business, Maria Empanada. It was named after her mother.

Cantarovici previously met Harris when the vice president visited the South Broadway location of her restaurant during a 2021 tour of the city.

