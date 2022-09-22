Love for Hispanic heritage, culture blossoms into retail success

Denver artist and entrepreneur Clarissa Fierro is turning her love for cultural traditions into business success by sharing Mexican art with the community.

DENVER — Clarissa Fierro didn't set out to sell her artwork.

But the Colorado resident realized she could be a part of helping keep her heritage thriving by preserving the past through her artwork.

Fierro's art is featured and sold at Hijos del Sol inside Latino Cultural Arts Center. The store carries Latino hand-made artisan goods that preserve Mexican history and heritage.

"I always focus my work on my Mexican art," she said. "Yea, the traditions and everything that we have to share to the world."

One of the traditional techniques Fierro uses is called Filigrana en papél or quilling. She starts with tiny strips of colorful paper, which are rolled tightly, then glued together to create a design.

With each strip of paper and intricate step, Fierro does her part to keep Mexican culture alive.

"I feel like it's my duty as a Mexican and as a Latina to share this with more people because I don't want this beautiful art to die," said Fierro. "And we cannot allow these beautiful things to die with us."

Adrianna Abarca is the owner of Hijos del Sol, where Fierro's artwork is for sale.

"I think it's essential to honor the heritages of the various cultures of Latin America and the best way to do that is to purchase the works of the artisans who have been carrying on these traditions through the decades through the centuries," she said "Their capabilities and creativity, their expertise in their areas it's very impressive."

Fierro said she sees her art hanging in the store's art gallery as a huge achievement.

"I never thought something I created with my hands would be in such a beautiful place in a galleria and it's a really great support that I have here," she said.

You can find Fierro's artwork at the Hijos del Sol gallery on West 8th Avenue. The gallery's owner said they are always looking for more artists to display in the space.