COLORADO, USA — The weather will be in the 90s this week, but we’re already thinking about school. It’s time for our Stuff for Students school supply drive!

Studies have shown that starting the school year with the necessary school supplies promotes learning, boosts self-esteem and helps keep kids in school.

Supplies collected from this drive will be going to 15 school districts with the greatest need.

We are partnering with the Denver Broncos, King Soopers, Volunteers of America and Larry H. Miller Dealerships for this year’s Stuff for Students school supply drive.

There are a variety of ways you can donate:

Volunteers of America - 2660 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205

Larry H. Miller Dealerships - Denver and Boulder area locations (see list here)

King Soopers - Stuff for Students boxes are available at all King Soopers locations along the front range (Fort Collins to Castle Rock). Donating $5 will supply 25 school supplies to five students in need and $10 will provide 50 school supplies to ten students in need. You can also donate at the register.

Denver Broncos Training Camp at the UCHealth Training Center during the following dates and times:

Thursday, July 18th, 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Friday, July 19th, 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Saturday, July 20th, 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Sunday, July 21st, 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Monday, July 22nd, 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Wednesday, July 24th, 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM

Thursday, July 25th, 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Friday, July 26th, 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Monday, July 29th, 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM

Tuesday, July 30th, 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Saturday, August 3rd, 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM

Sunday, August 4th, 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

Backpacks

Pens and pencils

Filler paper

Two-pocket folders and spiral notebooks

Crayons and colored markers

Glue sticks

Scissors

Rulers and protractors/ compasses

Composition books

Watercolor sketch pads

