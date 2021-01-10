School remembers teacher who was killed Wednesday at School of Rock Denver

According to police, Jennifer Gelvin Rouse was one of two victims killed in a stabbing Wednesday. Rouse was a longtime instructor at School of Rock Denver.

DENVER — Students at the School of Rock Denver remember an instructor who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday.

For more than a decade, Jennifer Gelvin Rouse touched the lives of students.

"Primarily she taught vocal lessons," said the school's owner and general manager, Jim Johnson. "She was really really good at working with a lot of our younger students and helping them just kind of find their voice."

Johnson has known Rouse for around 20 years and said her two teenage kids also attended the school.

"She would come to shows – even if her kids weren't in the show, even if she wasn't directing that particular show or whatever, she would be there to cheer on her students," he said. "She loved this place."

According to police, Jennifer Gelvin Rouse was one of two victims killed in a stabbing this week. It comes just weeks after her husband, Keith Rouse, died of a heart attack, according to Johnson and a GoFundMe.

"You know, people are still in a state of shock," he said.

Johnson said the focus has now shifted to making sure the Rouse's kids are taken care of by the community.

"It's been amazing to see the Denver music community and their friends and family step up and do that," he said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help raise money for them and the family.

"They're very well known around this town, especially with musicians and people in the business," said Johnson.

Aside from being a supportive instructor, Johnson described Rouse as a talented musician.

"A really bright brilliant voice," he said. "Great stage presence – big, big energy."

Most recently, he said Rouse was part of the band, The Fabulous Boogienauts.

Studio Manager Brandon Morris said what he believes Rouse would have wanted students to remember.

"I think it would have been to remember about what the music's about and share that kindness and passion and let that out in a healthy way with everybody," Morris said.

For now, the school hopes to eventually put on a benefit for the family.