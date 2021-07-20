Funeral, celebration of life being held Tuesday for good Samaritan killed in Arvada shooting

Johnny Hurley, 40, will be honored after being killed in an Olde Town Arvada shooting on June 21.

ARVADA, Colo. — A funeral and celebration of life are being held for the good Samaritan killed in an Olde Town Arvada shooting along with an Arvada Police officer.

Johnny Hurley, 40, will be honored during a funeral ceremony scheduled for noon at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, located at 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard.

The ceremony is generally open to the public, but the family is asking anyone in attendance to respect the private nature of the ceremony.

>Video above: Local bar raises money for fallen heroes.

At 2:30 p.m., the public is invited to a celebration of life taking place at Robby Ferrufino Park, located at 9001 West 74th Avenue.

"Johnny had an inquiring mind, independent spirit and strong principles. He was beholden to no single cause or belief," Hurley's family said in a statement. "He called out injustice when he saw it. He brought joy to many people and looked for the good in others. Moving forward without Johnny feels impossible."

The Arvada Police Department (APD) confirmed reports that Hurley shot the suspect with a handgun. According to APD, a responding Arvada Police officer then encountered Hurley, who was holding the suspect’s AR-15, and shot him.

"Johnny stopped a violent domestic threat to the public in Colorado. He paid for it with his life," Hurley's family said. "We are deeply moved by the continued outpouring of love from the Arvada community, including the Arvada Police Department and their partners. We don’t yet have all of the information about what happened to Johnny. We look forward to learning the outcome of a thorough and independent investigation."

Officer Gordon Beesley, 51, was also killed in the line of duty during the June 21 incident after he was shot by the gunman in Olde Town Arvada. Investigators said that suspect had been targeting police officers.



> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.