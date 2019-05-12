DENVER — The Denver Ronald McDonald House is bumping with music all day – and for a very good reason.

KOSI 101.1 FM is hosting its 2019 "Light the House Radiothon" on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the Denver Ronald McDonald House at 1300 East 21st Avenue.

Listeners will be encouraged to generously donate to support families who are in Denver to receive care for a sick child.

“We’re very proud to partner again this year and join our incredibly generous listeners to help assist families with housing while they focus on the health of their child,” said KOSI Program Director Jim Lawson. “Without worrying about where to stay, where to eat, where to rest. That’s what Ronald McDonald House does, and it’s so needed.”

KOSI 101 listeners can donate online or call 720-382-7242 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to help.

"The Ronald McDonald house relieves the worry and stress of where to stay so moms and dads can focus on the best medicine of all, the love and care of their child," said Bonneville-Denver Vice President/Market Manager Bob Call. "I know KOSI 101.1 listeners will once again step up to support this year’s Light The House Radiothon."

To learn more or to donate, visit RMHC-Denver.org.

