KOSI 101.1 Radiothon benefits Ronald McDonald House on Thursday

The 2021 "Light the House Radiothon" for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver returns Thursday.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver’s official Christmas station is holding its annual Radiothon for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver.

The 2021 "Light the House Radiothon" will broadcast live from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 from the KOSI 101.1 Studios in Greenwood Village.

Listeners will be encouraged to generously donate and become a “Ray of Hope” donor to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is acclaimed worldwide for their mission of offering a loving home away from home to families needing to be near their seriously ill or injured children while they’re being treated at area hospitals.

KOSI 101 listeners can donate online to the Radiothon to help Light the House.

Donors who become a “Ray of Hope” Donor for $20 a month will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 celebrate the Season of Hope with Cherry Creek Shopping Center Gift Card.

Also, Children’s Hospital Colorado is matching every dollar up to $20,000 through 9 a.m. Thursday.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver or to donate, visit KOSI101.com/Light.

