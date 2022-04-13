'Laugh Yourself Blue': A night of laughs to raise money for Firefly Autism

DENVER — "Laugh Yourself Blue" — the signature gala for Firefly Autism — returns to the Seawell Grand Ballroom at Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) on Thursday, April 14.
The 11th annual event uses laughter's equalizing power to raise critical awareness for the fastest-growing developmental disorder globally and provide an unparalleled fundraising platform for Firefly Autism.
This year's gala will feature full comedy sets from comedians Josh Blue and Cristela Alonzo, auctions, VIP experience and more.
Founded in 2003, Firefly Autism is a leading treatment center for children and families living with autism. Using Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Firefly has helped thousands of individuals between the ages of 18 months and 21 years.
Tickets are available for this night of stand-up comics, dinner and a celebration of Firefly Autism’s achievements. Cocktails will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at the Seawell Grand Ballroom.
For tickets, silent auction information and to learn more about Firefly Autism, visit fireflyautism.org.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.