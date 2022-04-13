'Laugh Yourself Blue': A night of laughs to raise money for Firefly Autism

Comedians Josh Blue and Cristela Alonzo headline this year's 'Laugh Yourself Blue' gala.

DENVER — "Laugh Yourself Blue" — the signature gala for Firefly Autism — returns to the Seawell Grand Ballroom at Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) on Thursday, April 14.

The 11th annual event uses laughter's equalizing power to raise critical awareness for the fastest-growing developmental disorder globally and provide an unparalleled fundraising platform for Firefly Autism.

This year's gala will feature full comedy sets from comedians Josh Blue and Cristela Alonzo, auctions, VIP experience and more.

Founded in 2003, Firefly Autism is a leading treatment center for children and families living with autism. Using Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Firefly has helped thousands of individuals between the ages of 18 months and 21 years.

Tickets are available for this night of stand-up comics, dinner and a celebration of Firefly Autism’s achievements. Cocktails will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at the Seawell Grand Ballroom.

For tickets, silent auction information and to learn more about Firefly Autism, visit fireflyautism.org.

Ready to Laugh Yourself Blue with Josh Blue Comedy & Cristela Alonzo?! We’re counting down the days 💙👏 #laughyourselfblue2022 Posted by Firefly Autism on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Laugh Yourself Blue, presented by Cuvée, combines laughter, heartwarming moments, top food and wine, prolific comedians, and notable philanthropists, into a singular philanthropic experience. https://t.co/XXpfOuRdu0 pic.twitter.com/Y4TRJJFcBD — Firefly Autism (@FireflyAutism) April 1, 2022

