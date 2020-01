DENVER — Lunafest is a traveling film festival celebrating and championing women in film. It's coming to Denver with seven short films this Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Sie Theater at 7 p.m.

Proceeds benefit Girls on the Run Rockies, a nonprofit that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through a curriculum based running program.

For more info and tickets visit this link.

