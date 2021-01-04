First female Colorado Supreme Court chief justice dies at 77

An appointee of Gov. Roy Romer to the High Court in 1987, she was only the second woman at the time to ever serve.

DENVER — Mary J. Mullarkey, the first female chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court and its longest-serving, has died at age 77.

An appointee of Gov. Roy Romer to the High Court in 1987, she was only the second woman at the time to ever serve. She became the chief justice in 1998, and remained in that role until her retirement in 2010. Her tenure included several lasting accomplishments for the state's judiciary.

“She dedicated her wisdom, knowledge and compassion to improving our justice system in countless ways, from requiring safe places for children in all the state’s courthouses to making our state a leader in information technology for the courts," said Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright. "Outside of her legal work, she also will be remembered for her decade-long effort to replace the old and inadequate seat."

