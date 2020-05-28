Fires burn in Minneapolis overnight as protests continue

Multiple fires, including to businesses and construction sites were visible for miles.

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple buildings, including businesses, homes and a construction site were engulfed in flames Thursday morning as fire crews across Minneapolis worked to contain the blaze.

Fires broke out at businesses in the area of Lake Street after demonstrations following the police-involved death of George Floyd turned chaotic. An Autozone, a Cub Foods, and an apartment complex under construction, among others, were reportedly impacted by the fires.

Reports of looting and property damage began on Wednesday night, as a peaceful protest following the death of George Floyd turned "from bad to worse," according to news crews on scene.

Earlier Wednesday, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged people observing or participating in protests to do so with safety in mind.

Arradondo says he is supportive of peaceful demonstrations, but says a small minority of those out on the streets are not focused on that.

A state official told KARE 11 that the state has deployed Minnesota State Troopers to assist the scene in Minneapolis.