DENVER — On Saturday - over a month since a home in northeast Denver was vandalized with racist graffiti - neighbors walked two miles around their community where the vandalism occurred.

Residents told 9NEWS the mission was to know that love beats hate.

Devin Meade and Ken Jenkins live at the home that was vandalized and also attended the walk.

During the demonstration, Jenkins announced that the pair hoped to move because the dispute with their neighbor was not over.

"Never expected anything more than a police report and hope that somebody would be caught," said Jenkins into a megaphone. "I would love for the message and the positively to stick and the change, but for me and my family we have to uproot and leave."

The Denver Police Department had patrol cars blocking streets for the people walking to get across safely. Police Chief Paul Pazen stopped by to show support and Division Chief Ron Thomas walked with community members.

"We are certainly a part of this community as well. we're not in the community just to enforce the law we really want to be a part of this community," said Thomas.

The perpetrator has not been identified or caught, according to police.

