Non-profit asking for bra donations

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A local-non profit is asking for undergarment donations, as the need for bras has increased. Katelynn Criswell created, Yohbra, an organization that distributes undergarments to people getting out of jail or anyone else in need.

She started the non-profit in the middle of the pandemic and quickly saw the need for it.

"We just did a drop-off three days ago of about 55 bras to another facility that is ran through the Department of Corrections," Criswell explained.

"We really like to help anybody, especially people that are struggling, people in transitional housing," said Criswell. "We also do group homes, homeless populations, anybody we can help because it is really hard and they are really expensive."

The price tag may be why Criswell hasn't seen as many offerings as she needs. While the demand for undergarments are up, donations are down.

"We have, all together, probably done about 300 bras donated in about two months and we still have an outpour of people that just need them," she said.

"We need to get these people to feel comfortable and feel ready and just get out there and be ready to make that change to better their life."

Criswell is looking for all bra sizes. Donations can be dropped off at The Karma House at 608 Garrison St, Lakewood, CO 80215.