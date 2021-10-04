Non-profit scrambles to find new warehouse space

Jim Scharper started Feeding Denver's Hungry 12 years ago, after he had experienced homelessness.

DENVER — A founder of a Denver non-profit has spent the last few days tearing down what he spent more than a decade building.

The tone in Jim Scharper's voice was filled with heartache.

"I didn't see this coming at all," he said. "Kind of a real shock to us when we found out we had 30 days to get out of here."

For the last two years, Scharper ran Feeding Denver's Hungry, a food bank, out of donated warehouse space on Jason Street. Last week, he got word that the space was going to be rented out to someone else.

"I can’t even tell you it’s been really emotional," he said. "Tearing this all apart it's been really hard."

Scharper started Feeding Denver's Hungry 12 years ago after he had experienced homelessness.

"When I got sober, I decided I was going to start making some sandwiches and that’s where it all started and then friends and friends of friends all wanted to help and it's grown into this huge warehouse where we’re feeding literally thousands of families every week," he said.

All of that came to a screeching halt when they got their notice. Scharper scrambled to find non-profits to give all of his inventory. On Saturday, cars were still being filled with whatever they could take. Now, Scharper is left with the task of finding a new home.

He said they would need about 9,000 square feet.

"Calling out for help," Scharper said. "Anybody that knows a warehouse that we can give a donation to move into that would be great. We're looking, desperately."

If you have space you'd like to donate, you can contact Jim Scharper at 720-276-2118 or jim@feedingdenvershungry.org.