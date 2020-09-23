Denver nonprofits rally for diaper-need awareness

The group is bringing attention to the need for diapers among low-income families

DENVER — Dozens of nonprofits are rallying downtown to raise awareness about the great need for diapers among low-income families. The partnership is working to help solve the issue in Colorado.

National Diaper Need Awareness Week was started to address the need for diapers to keep children clean and healthy, an issue that affects about one in three Colorado families, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

“Currently in Denver, we have over 67,000 children who are affected by diaper need,” said Nhung Nielson, lead volunteer at Denver’s The Bottom Line Diaper Bank. “When you have to pick between food and rent, it is something that we need to be here to help them with.”

Nielson volunteers with a group that’s a ministry of Catholic Charities of Denver. The organization raises funds for these needs through Bottom Line Diaper Bank. Raise Colorado, WeeCycle, The Nappie Project and other organizations have also joined to create a statewide Basic Essentials Workgroup to raise awareness on the impact of diaper need among families.

“It’s a huge issue and it’s not being addressed at the policy level yet,” said WeeCycle program coordinator, Lindsey Zaback. “We gave out 237,000 diapers in all of 2019 … our goal was 300,000 in 2020 and we’ve already distributed 660,000 diapers and we’re shooting for a million.”

WeeCycle said diaper supply is crucial for parents and caregivers to access child care, which requires disposable diapers.

“It just goes to show that the need is so high, families can’t pay their rent, they can’t pay their utility bills, they don’t have money to buy food let alone diapers,” Zaback said.

The group is helping people like grandparent Sandra Stiers who recently picked up baby supplies at Gabriel House Foundation. Right now, her daughter Ashley and 4-month-old granddaughter Lola are staying with her full time. Stiers said it’s been an adjustment getting back on a newborns’ schedule when it comes to diaper changes.

“There’s a lot, they usually happen every couple of hours, so you go through a lot of diapers …10-12 per day typically,” she said. “Resources like this are really invaluable especially right now during the pandemic when there are so many people out of work and its very, very valuable.”

The group hopes the partnership will raise awareness to address an issue not commonly talked about.

“It is a silent crisis in Colorado,” Nielson said. “It’s a silent crisis in the country and we just need people to understand how important it is.”

>> If you would like to donate to help with the diaper need, visit https://ccdenver.org/diaper.