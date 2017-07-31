Denver — It’s still summer, and most kids aren’t thinking about school, but we are -- it’s time for our Stuff for Students school supply drive!!

Studies have shown that starting the school year with the necessary school supplies promotes learning, boosts self-esteem and helps keep kids in school. So, let’s help the students in our community by collecting schools supplies throughout the whole month of August.

We are partnering with the Denver Broncos, King Soopers, Volunteers of America, and Larry H. Miller Dealerships for this year’s Stuff for Students School Supply Drive.

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

Backpacks

pens and pencils

Filler paper

Two-pocket folders and spiral notebooks

Crayons and colored markers

Glue sticks

Scissors

Rulers and protractors/ compasses

Composition books

Water color sketch pads

We have a variety of ways to donate or to drop off supplies:

Volunteers of America - drop off school supplies at 2660 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205

Denver Broncos

Drop off supplies at Denver Broncos Training Camp at the UCHealth Training Center during the following dates and times:

Tuesday, August 7th, 6:45 AM - 10:00 AM

Wednesday, August 8th, 6:45 AM - 10:00 AM

Thursday, August 9th, 6:45 AM - 10:00 AM

Tuesday, August 14th, 6:45 AM - 10:00 AM

Wednesday, August 15th, 6:45 AM - 10:00 AM

King Soopers

At Front Range King Soopers stores look for the Stuff for Students box display located at the front of each store. Pick up a box for either $5 or $10.

By spending $5 will provide 25 school supplies to 5 students in need.

By spending $10 will provide 50 school supplies to 10 students in need.

In addition to the boxes, King Soopers is collecting donations through their scan tags and canisters for change at checkout. All money will go towards buying school supplies.

Larry H. Miller Dealerships

“Stuff for Students” collection bins will be in all eleven Larry H. Miller dealership locations in the Boulder and Denver metro areas. For more information on Larry H. Miller Dealerships, please visit this site.

The community is encouraged to drop off essential school supply items such as backpacks, paper and pencils at any of the following locations:

Larry H. Miller Ford Lakewood

11595 W 6th Ave

Lakewood, CO 80215

(888) 927-9286

Larry H. Miller Nissan Highlands Ranch

1320 Plum Valley Ln

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

(866) 747-9457

Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder

2465 48th Court

Boulder, CO 80301

(888) 699-0552

Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Lakewood

8303 W Colfax Ave,

Lakewood, CO 80214

(866) 696-3128

Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 104th

1800 W 104th Ave

Denver, CO 80234

(888) 929-2915

Larry H. Miller RAM Truck Center

2500 W. 104th Ave.

Thornton, CO 80234

(720) 643-1544/ (888) 668-6581

Larry H. Miller Colorado Chrysler Jeep

350 S. Havana St.

Aurora, CO 80012

(720) 262-2215

Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Cherry Creek

2727 S. Havana St.

Denver, CO 80014

(888) 479-3053

Larry H. Miller FIAT Denver

505 S. Havana St.

Denver, CO 80012

(720) 501-4751/ 877-961-6673

Larry H. Miller Nissan Southwest

5067 S. Wadsworth Blvd.

Littleton, CO

(720) 458-8412/ (866) 211-5372

Larry H. Miller Nissan 104th

2400 W 104th Ave.

Denver, CO 80234

(888) 526-4016

Supplies will be collected, sorted and distributed by Volunteers of America to area school districts. You may also make an online cash donation by going to the Volunteers of America website

Your donation on this website will also go to purchase supplies.

If you wish to mail a check, please make it out to Stuff for Students and mail to:

Stuff for Students, 9NEWS, 500 Speer Blvd. Denver, CO 80203.

