Denver — It’s still summer, and most kids aren’t thinking about school, but we are -- it’s time for our Stuff for Students school supply drive!!
Studies have shown that starting the school year with the necessary school supplies promotes learning, boosts self-esteem and helps keep kids in school. So, let’s help the students in our community by collecting schools supplies throughout the whole month of August.
We are partnering with the Denver Broncos, King Soopers, Volunteers of America, and Larry H. Miller Dealerships for this year’s Stuff for Students School Supply Drive.
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
- Backpacks
- pens and pencils
- Filler paper
- Two-pocket folders and spiral notebooks
- Crayons and colored markers
- Glue sticks
- Scissors
- Rulers and protractors/ compasses
- Composition books
- Water color sketch pads
We have a variety of ways to donate or to drop off supplies:
Volunteers of America - drop off school supplies at 2660 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205
Denver Broncos
Drop off supplies at Denver Broncos Training Camp at the UCHealth Training Center during the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, August 7th, 6:45 AM - 10:00 AM
- Wednesday, August 8th, 6:45 AM - 10:00 AM
- Thursday, August 9th, 6:45 AM - 10:00 AM
- Tuesday, August 14th, 6:45 AM - 10:00 AM
- Wednesday, August 15th, 6:45 AM - 10:00 AM
King Soopers
At Front Range King Soopers stores look for the Stuff for Students box display located at the front of each store. Pick up a box for either $5 or $10.
By spending $5 will provide 25 school supplies to 5 students in need.
By spending $10 will provide 50 school supplies to 10 students in need.
In addition to the boxes, King Soopers is collecting donations through their scan tags and canisters for change at checkout. All money will go towards buying school supplies.
Larry H. Miller Dealerships
“Stuff for Students” collection bins will be in all eleven Larry H. Miller dealership locations in the Boulder and Denver metro areas. For more information on Larry H. Miller Dealerships, please visit this site.
The community is encouraged to drop off essential school supply items such as backpacks, paper and pencils at any of the following locations:
Larry H. Miller Ford Lakewood
11595 W 6th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
(888) 927-9286
Larry H. Miller Nissan Highlands Ranch
1320 Plum Valley Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
(866) 747-9457
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder
2465 48th Court
Boulder, CO 80301
(888) 699-0552
Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Lakewood
8303 W Colfax Ave,
Lakewood, CO 80214
(866) 696-3128
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 104th
1800 W 104th Ave
Denver, CO 80234
(888) 929-2915
Larry H. Miller RAM Truck Center
2500 W. 104th Ave.
Thornton, CO 80234
(720) 643-1544/ (888) 668-6581
Larry H. Miller Colorado Chrysler Jeep
350 S. Havana St.
Aurora, CO 80012
(720) 262-2215
Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Cherry Creek
2727 S. Havana St.
Denver, CO 80014
(888) 479-3053
Larry H. Miller FIAT Denver
505 S. Havana St.
Denver, CO 80012
(720) 501-4751/ 877-961-6673
Larry H. Miller Nissan Southwest
5067 S. Wadsworth Blvd.
Littleton, CO
(720) 458-8412/ (866) 211-5372
Larry H. Miller Nissan 104th
2400 W 104th Ave.
Denver, CO 80234
(888) 526-4016
Supplies will be collected, sorted and distributed by Volunteers of America to area school districts. You may also make an online cash donation by going to the Volunteers of America website
Your donation on this website will also go to purchase supplies.
If you wish to mail a check, please make it out to Stuff for Students and mail to:
Stuff for Students, 9NEWS, 500 Speer Blvd. Denver, CO 80203.