'Pedal with Polumbus' raises $42K for Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance

Former Bronco, Buff and Cherry Creek star Tyler Polumbus rode his bike 100 miles around Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday.

DENVER — Former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus' "Pedal with Polumbus to Beat Ovarian Cancer" fundraiser raised more than $42,436 for the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

The former Denver Bronco, Colorado Buffalo and Cherry Creek High School star successfully biked 100 miles around Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Polumbus, a Super Bowl 50 champion, has championed a cause that hits close to home. His mother Nancy lost her battle with Ovarian cancer in April.

“The problem with Ovarian cancer is most women don’t find out until they’re in stage 3 or stage 4. And once you get to stage 3 of stage 4 it's difficult to treat," said Polumbus.

Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance (COCA) is nonprofit that promotes awareness and early detection of ovarian cancer through advocacy and education while providing support to people affected by Ovarian cancer.

“My mom found out when I was playing with Washington. They told us it might be months and I didn’t know if we were going to make it through the season," said Polumbus. "She made it six years and she fought a tremendous battle. She was an absolute warrior. But in my mind 6 years wasn’t enough. I know we were very blessed to have the amount of time we had with her compared to a lot of women."

“Here’s a passion of mine, I like to bike. And there’s an incredibly important cause that’s near and dear to my heart with my mom and Ovarian cancer. Why don’t we combine the two?” asked Polumbus.

Polumbus made 166 laps around Empower Field at Mile High to complete the full 100 miles.

Polumbus aims to bring "Pedal With Polumbus" back in 2021, hopefully with members of the local community able to attend and participate as well.

For more information about how you can help Tyler’s cause, click here.

I lied! After some late donations Pedal With Polumbus to Beat Ovarian Cancer raised $42,436. Simply amazing for year 1. pic.twitter.com/fuxELkjdFb — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 20, 2020

Today was an incredible day. We raised $35,000 and I somehow made all 100 miles. I don’t even know where to start on who to thank.



I will start with my mom for being such a warrior and just being the best. Love you and Miss you. pic.twitter.com/Fzy1I5mW66 — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 19, 2020