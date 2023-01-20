14-day deadline to find alternative housing approaching for many migrants

Some who have been staying at city-run shelters have found other alternatives with hose families. Others are still working to come up with a plan

DENVER, Colorado — About two weeks ago, the city of Denver instated a rule that only allows migrants seeking asylum 14-day stays in city-run shelters. The rule goes into effect Monday, January 23rd.

For those hoping to stay in Denver, the city says it is working to provide alternative options through host families, faith-based organizations, non-profits and other avenues to find more stable housing. Despite the rule, the city of Denver says migrants will not be kicked out of their shelter if they do not have an alternative option.

Many are still struggling to come up with a plan after the 14-day expiration of their stay.

"I don’t know what we are going to do. It’s really worrisome for us, really difficult," said Yohan Sebastian Arias Salinas, in his native Spanish language.

Salinas hopes to find some kind of apartment or other housing. Most of all he is hoping to find a job to make arrangements. Right now, he is still struggling to ensure that he has a plan.

"’It's not enough time. The truth is that 14 days is very little time for us because when 14 days is over, what are we going to do? We don’t have family in this country, so we are going to go out with this cold. I don’t know what we are going to do for food. It’s pretty dangerous for us as well," said Salinas.

The city says the deadline was intended to prompt people to make other arrangements and that no one will be left without some kind of alternative.

"Our goal is that everybody has a safe landing. It's the middle of winter in Colorado and really making sure that people are safe given the weather conditions, given the fact that people have a lot of needs and we want to work with them and help them get to a better place," said Evan Dreyer, Deputy Chief of Staff for Mayor Hancock. "We're working as hard as we can with the entire community to try to find something that's not an emergency shelter setting for somebody that's on work right now."

