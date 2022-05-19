Denver North High School students walk out in support of 'BIPOC teachers for BIPOC students'

A group of students marched a few miles from Viking Park to the DPS Headquarters.

DENVER — Viking Park, which is across the street from Denver North High School, was filling up Thursday morning.

A group of students gathered in the center of the park and handed out signs to each other, preparing to march after walking out of class in support of 'BIPOC teachers for BIPOC students.'

The march comes around a week after Tim Hernández, a teacher at Denver North High School, said he was told his contract would not be renewed for the following school year by Denver Public Schools (DPS).

“Mr. Hernandez not only is a teacher for us, he’s a mentor for us," said Nayeli López, a freshman at Denver North High and one of the organizers of the march. "A lot of kids can say that. He’s a trusted adult for so many kids."

The group of students marched a few miles from the park to the Emily Griffith campus, which is where DPS headquarters is located.

Some students say the march Thursday was about more than just Hernández's situation.

“I think it’s representative of the larger issue," said Vincent Diaz Bonacquisti, a junior at Denver North High School. “I think students are entitled to an equitable administration in terms of teachers that look like them.”

DPS has not gone into detail with 9NEWS about Hernández, but said in a statement:

"Denver Public Schools does not discuss specific personnel decisions out of respect for the privacy interests of the employees involved. In general, while many teaching positions within DPS are on automatically renewing contracts, some teacher positions - including associate teacher positions - are not. All teachers are provided advance notice as to whether their position is on an automatically renewing contract. When a teacher applies for a position within the same school, they submit application materials to a personnel committee composed of an administrator and other teachers from that school. The personnel committee conducts interviews, reviews applicant materials, and ultimately hires the candidate they believe is best suited to meet their students’ needs."

Regarding the march, the statement went on to say; "We embrace opportunities to hear the voices of our students in a variety of ways. We just ask, when our students share their voices, that it be orderly and safe."

While Hernández was not at the march, he is expected to speak during public comment at a board meeting Thursday night. In a statement, the district said that because he is on administrative leave from Denver Public Schools, he is not allowed on any district property, so he cannot comment in person, but can comment virtually instead.