x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Race and Culture

Prominent civil rights photographer's work on display in Boulder

The exhibit at the Dairy Arts Center features more than 100 of Ernest Withers' photographs.

BOULDER, Colo. — More than 100 photographs capturing historic moments from the civil rights movement are now on display at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder. 

The exhibit was unveiled during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event hosted by NAACP Boulder County. The display showcases the work of prominent photojournalist Ernest Withers, who passed away in 2007 after a career that spanned more than 60 years.

"He left us some great works to contemplate," said Annett James, president of NAACP Boulder County. "He was able to get into situations with people other photographers were not able to do. He understood the community because he was part of the community, so he tells a unique story."

Credit: KUSA
Ernest Withers

The event Sunday kicked off the organization's Walk with Me campaign, a series of events leading up to and during Black History Month. 

RELATED: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Colorado

RELATED: Yes, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in DC originally misquoted King

The exhibit will be open to the public through Feb. 27. 

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

In Other News

Prominent civil rights photographer's work comes to Boulder