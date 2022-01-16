Prominent civil rights photographer's work on display in Boulder

The exhibit at the Dairy Arts Center features more than 100 of Ernest Withers' photographs.

BOULDER, Colo. — More than 100 photographs capturing historic moments from the civil rights movement are now on display at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder.

The exhibit was unveiled during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event hosted by NAACP Boulder County. The display showcases the work of prominent photojournalist Ernest Withers, who passed away in 2007 after a career that spanned more than 60 years.

"He left us some great works to contemplate," said Annett James, president of NAACP Boulder County. "He was able to get into situations with people other photographers were not able to do. He understood the community because he was part of the community, so he tells a unique story."

The event Sunday kicked off the organization's Walk with Me campaign, a series of events leading up to and during Black History Month.

The exhibit will be open to the public through Feb. 27.

