CSU student first Afghan woman to finish IRONMAN Triathlon

Zeinab Rezaie is the first woman from Afghanistan to race and finish the IRONMAN World Championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — August 17th, 2021. For most people, that date is just another day. For Zeinab Rezaie, it is when she started living her life in contradictions.

Pride of winning a Fulbright scholarship to attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins was overshadowed by the guilt she felt leaving her home country, Afghanistan.

Just two days before she landed at the Denver International Airport, the Taliban overtook the Afghanistan and Kabul collapsed.

“I was with my husband, my brother and sister and we were crying and saying, ‘What is going to happen to everyone? What should we do?’” Rezaie said. “I was not sure if I should go to the airport the next day or not.”

Rezaie and her family decided she would try and get out of the country. The scene at the airport was chaotic.

“Children, women and men were all running and we were all terrified,” Rezaie said. “I was very hopeless.”

She frantically called her friend in the United States, Jackie Faye, for help. Faye was in contact with an Italian soldier at the airport who thought he could help.

“Finally we could find each other and he asked American soldiers if I can go with him, and he was saying to be very quick,” Rezaie said. “I couldn’t even say a proper goodbye to my husband--we just waved our hands and said nothing.”

She boarded the plane, but again, the emotions she was feeling were not what she had hoped for on this day.

“I was thinking, I am going to study for a Masters degree in the US. It was a dream and the last day I am going to have my family,” Rezaie said. “They are going to come to the airport for my farewell – we are going to kiss each other, hug each other, I don’t know--but that never happened to me.”

She did not know when she would see her family. And she did not know what would happed to them, or her country.

“Once it took off, I was thinking about all of it and it was not easy to hold my emotions,” Rezaie said.

She began her coursework at CSU, and the contradicting emotions continued.

“I feel lucky that I got the chance to come here and study, but also I feel sad for so many other girls who cannot access all of these opportunities,” Rezaie said, as she gathered her materials after her finance class. “I have the opportunity to sit in a class—coming and studying in the U.S.—so many Afghan girls dream to come and study in a world-class university.”

Rezaie is in a 16-month MBA program at CSU. She lives in student housing with her husband who was able to join her later, but misses her family and worries about people back home.

“That guilt, the feeling of guilt that I am safe here doing what I want to do studying, what I want to study, that guilt is with me that they do not have these opportunities,” Rezaie said. “This gives me motivation to do better in my classes and in my studies.”

The push she feels goes beyond her studies. Rezaie is not only a Fulbright scholar, but also an athlete who trains and competes in triathlons. The friend who helped her get out of Afghanistan, Jackie Faye, is also her coach.

“We give sports opportunities to the women who are the hardest to reach, but hold the most potential for positive change,” said Faye, who runs She Can Tri, an organization that helps women in places experiencing conflict participate in sports. “Helping someone in a developed country is easy—helping a woman in Afghanistan was hard.”

Faye coached Rezaie across the finish line at the IRONMAN Triathlon in St. George, Utah, on October 2022. Rezaie was the first woman from Afghanistan to compete in and finish an IRONMAN which includes 56 miles of cycling, a 1.2-mile swim, and a 13.1-mile run.

When she trains and competes, women back home are never far from the top of her mind.

“I have them in my thoughts,” Rezaie said. “I really think about them, but the feeling I cannot do anything to change their life is what is really bothering me.”

She said she feels that by racing, she can raise awareness about how women and girls are treated in her country.

“The women and girls of my country are deprived of their basic rights—education, travel, work, and playing a sport,” Rezaie said. “I want the world to take some action.”

Faye agreed.

“It is not easy to help the people who need it the most, but I think the payoff which is hopefully changing society for the better is great,” Faye said.

Rezaie has family and friends scattered all over the world. She does not know when she will see them again. She knows that through her studies and participating in sports she might be able to make a change for the better. And then she will allow herself to feel proud of what she has accomplished.

“Trying to be their voice and trying to represent them I feel is the only thing I can do,” Rezaie said.

Other Storytellers pieces: