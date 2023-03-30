Culture Report: Discussion on the problems women face today

In honor of Women’s History Month, the hosts of the Culture Report talked about some of the issues women face every day.

DENVER — Women all over the world face similar issues on a day-to-day basis every single day. Everything from fighting for equal pay to having to look a certain way.

This month, the Culture Report talked about some of those issues. Co-hosts Alexia Carrasco and Laura Casillas went to MSU Denver and spoke to some of the women on campus about some of these issues. Some of the women had similar responses, and others had completely different responses.

Take a look at what they had to say about some of those issues.

Women and social media

Social media can be a huge part of a woman’s life. It can be hard to navigate with filters and to look a certain way. Here's what some of the women had to say when we asked whether it impacts their mental health.

Fighting for equal pay

March 14 was Equal Pay Day in Colorado. Women in Colorado earn 83 cents compared to men, according to the Women's Foundation of Colorado. We asked the women whether they've ever negotiated their pay. Here's what they had to say.

The pressure to have children by a certain age

Women in their 20s and even 30s who don't have children yet are often asked when they are going to have children. We asked some women whether they feel pressured to have children by a certain age. Here's what they had to say.

Who should pay on the first date?

There is a lot of debate on who should pay on the first date. Some say the bill should be split between the man and woman, while others say the man should pay. Here's the answer some women gave us.

A woman you look up to

To end Women's History Month, the hosts of the Culture Report wanted to spotlight the women that make us who we are. This is some of the women the MSU women look up to.

Watch The Culture Report every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on the 9NEWS+ streaming app or on 9NEWS.com.

>>> Do you have a story idea for the Culture Report? Email us at culturereport@9news.com

The Culture Report is a new opinion-based streaming show on 9NEWS+ that explores stories that impact underrepresented communities.

Four journalists from different backgrounds come together to have bigger conversations on the stories and events impacting marginalized communities.

Weekly topics focus on a range of national, local, and entertainment news and how those issues impact communities of color and other marginalized groups.

In the show, each host gives their opinions on issues based on their own personal experiences and the information on the topics. Their opinion is not a reflection of 9NEWS.

The show is hosted by Ashton Brooks, Laura Casillas, Jamol Simon, and Alexia Carrasco.