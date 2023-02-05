Family finds 1st stable housing since arriving to US 5 months ago

Example video title will go here for this video

A migrant family from Venezuela moved out of temporary shelter to a place they can call their own as they work to secure permanent housing for their family.

"For better safety of everyone, also the children. Because the shelter is not reliable because we are in a room," Maria said.

"To arrive here, I’m excited because well, I was in the United States. I was doing well in the shelter, but I felt the need to find a place to stay," Maria said.

One such migrant family shared the moment they found a more stable housing option with 9NEWS.

After months on the road, migrant families in Colorado are relying less on the shelter system, and finding their own housing solutions.

Chapter 1 : It was never meant to be a home

"But in the hotel, I was thinking about a lot of things and I was thinking about how people were told to leave. We saw it, people getting kicked out. And I thought to myself, I cannot imagine them coming to the door and we would have to leave. Because where would we go? For that, I feel really grateful," Maria said.

"Pero en el hotel, ya estaban pasando muchas cosas, y ya están empezando a sacar gente, porque lo vimos. Y yo decía, no quiero imaginar que nos toquen la puerta y que tengamos que salir porque a donde vamos. Por eso, siento mucho agradecimiento", digo Maria

"Thanks to God, we are moving forward," Maria said.

"Gracias a Dios, conseguimos", dijo Maria.

For more than a month, Maria worried how she would find another place to stay outside of Denver's shelter system.

"I felt a little pressure because there are a lot of rules that we understand we have to comply by. But also, we need a little bit more freedom," Maria said.

"Es cierto. Ya me sentía con presión porque si, hay muchas reglas que entendemos que tenemos que cumplir. Pero también, necesitamos un poco más de libertad", dijo Maria.

Her anxiety now relieved after finding a house for her family to stay in.

"But we felt like it was hard, and we felt a little confused with some things because we do not know the system here in the United States. If there we were to be investigated or asked no, no we couldn’t imagine that we would obtain a place to live. We don’t have papers to rent a house, to be able to have a sum of money because we don’t have it. So, I didn’t expect [the house]," Maria said.