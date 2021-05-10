Su Teatro celebrates holidays with production of 'Joaquin's Christmas'

The play has grown to be a powerful reflection of holiday traditions and struggles of Colorado's Chicano community.

DENVER — Su Teatro, a Latino-focused theatre company continues to celebrate their 50th anniversary with their holiday classic "Joaquin's Christmas" – a play that has grown to be a powerful reflection of the Colorado Chicano community's holiday traditions and struggles.

Written and directed by Su Teatro's Artistic Director Anthony J. Garcia, the play runs from December 2-19. Showings will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings with curtain at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here or call 303-296-0219.

The theater requires everyone 12 years old and up to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Those under 12 will be required to provide a negative test.

Those who fail to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test, will be given a full ticket refund, but will not be allowed in the theater.

Masks are required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status when inside the theater.

The play follows a working class family struggling to make ends meet. In the play, Papá is employed by the greedy and insensitive Mr. Van Rich “N” Wealthy; Seven-year-old Joaquin can only think of the new bike he wants for Christmas, aided by his magical abuela (all abuelas have magic), who hires the freelancing middle-aged talking dog for hire, Angel, to guide Joaquin on his quest for the true meaning of Christmas.

>>Watch video above: Long time Su Teatro actress reflects on impacts theatre makes on Denver's Latino, Chicano community

The production's cast consists of Su Teatro veteran actors: Angel Mendez-Soto, Debra Gallegos, Phil and Magally Luna, and in her first opportunity for a title role, Eliz Pettis will play Joaquin.

According to a release from Su Teatro, "Joaquin's Christmas" was originally commissioned as a children's puppet show for a community meeting at the Denver Inner City Parish in 1972.

The Christmas performance continues Su Teatro's Golden Season or 50th Anniversary celebration from August 2021 through August 2023. The two year celebration has already included the production of the first full length original play El Corrido del Barrio and a concert reading of the seminal play Intro to Chicano History: 101.

Su Teatro has created more than 40 original productions that have been presented locally and across the U.S., Mexico and Scotland. The theater company will continue to read or produce these works to celebrate their 50th anniversary.