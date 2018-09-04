KUSA — Do you have a bunch of old electronics that you’ve been meaning to get rid of? Bring them to the 9NEWS E-Cycle on Saturday, October 27.

To help recycle electronics properly, 9NEWS has once again partnered with Techno Rescue to host the event in Parking Lot H at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City from 7 a.m. until noon.

By recycling your electronics, you’re helping save energy, reduce pollution and conserve resources.

There are a lot of items that can be recycled: TVs, computers, VCRs, stereos, printers, fax machines, cell phones, microwaves, small appliances and more. All data, media and storage will be wiped and physically destroyed to protect your identity.

While most items are free to recycle, there are fees for particular items.

Items with fees:

LCD monitors: $5

CRT monitors: $20

CRT TVs: $40

Console, projection and DLP TVs: $70

Techno Rescue will accept cash, credit/debit cards and checks at the event to pay these fees, but they prefer cash to help the line move quickly.

There are also items you CANNOT recycle:

Exposed or Broken CRT’s Tubes

Alkaline Batteries

Car Batteries

Light Bulbs

Air Conditioners

Refrigerators

Equipment Containing Freon

Large Household Appliances

Office Furniture

Paper, Plastic, Glass

Tires

Aerosol Cans

Oxygen Tanks

Fire Extinguishers

Propane Tanks

Helium Tanks

Pressurized Canisters

Equipment Containing

Gasoline or Other Combustible Fuel

Car Fluids

Paint

Solvents

Chemicals

Smoke Detectors

Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Thermostats

Mercury-Containing Equipment or Materials

Neon Signs

Radioactive Equipment or Materials

Un-Sanitized Medical Equipment

In past years this has been extremely popular, so you might want to head there early.

For more information, visit TechnoRescue.com.

