Resource center opens in Belmar for people affected by shooting

The center opens Thursday, the Lakewood Police Department said, and will serve anyone affected by the spree that killed 5 and injured 2.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A resource center opens Thursday for those impacted by the shootings that killed 5, and injured 2 earlier this week, said Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

Trauma resources and mental health therapists will be available to the public, said LPD and no one will be turned away.

The center will be open this Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to12 p.m. across from the Hyatt House at 7349 W. Alaska Drive in Lakewood.

It is in a building that says “Core Cycling and Wellness."

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES

There are four ways to get confidential and immediate help: by phone at 1-844-493-8255, over text message (text the word “TALK” to 38255), via an online chat service, or at walk-in centers throughout metro Denver, northern, the southeast region and the western slope. Many of these services are available 24/7.

Trained counselors are available to help with relationship problems, depression, bullying, stress, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, family crisis and more.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support for those in crisis 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

This advocacy organization hosts a variety of online mental health screening in both English and Spanish, a mental health toolkit for schools, a page dedicated to the latest mental health research, as well as a variety of events throughout the year.

Using this link, you can find the community mental health center nearest to you. All of the centers accept Medicaid and most have sliding payment options for those who do not have insurance.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.