Snow Dog Parker gets his library card at Clear Creek County Library District

Around 50 people showed up to the event and were able to see Snow Dog Parker get his very own library card.

GEORGETOWN, Colorado — Around 50 people, including 40 students from Georgetown Community School, joined Parker, the Snow Dog Mayor of Georgetown, for outdoor storytime at Clear Creek County Library District (CCCLD) on Friday.

The event was a part of CCCLD's National Library Card sign-up; Parker came to promote and get his own library card.

Those who attended got to hear a story read from Dustin, Parker's companion, while he stood beside. Afterward, Parker took questions from the audience, and they all got their chance to pet him.

“We are grateful to Mayor Parker and Dustin for partnering with Clear Creek County Library District to promote literacy and library use,” said Holly Grant, CCCLD’s Program Coordinator. “Parker is such a beloved member of our community, and celebrating his new library account with our young patrons is an awesome way to remind them of the fun resources available to them at our libraries.”

Parker, the Snow Dog, was unanimously elected Mayor of Georgetown, Colorado, in 2020. His platform is Hugs, Love and Cookies.

Before serving as mayor, Parker served as a mascot for Loveland Ski Area and was a therapy dog for Easter Seals Rocky Mountain Village.

Mayor Parker is a Colorado icon; even some Denver Broncos players have named Parker the "unofficial” mascot.

To keep up with Mayor Parker and all his adventures, follow his Instagram page.

