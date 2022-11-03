The largest single-day food drive in US is back

Food collected during Saturday’s drive will be delivered to local churches, food banks and food pantries.

DENVER — Stamp Out Hunger — the nation’s largest single-day food drive — returns Saturday, May 14 in more then 10,000 communities across the United States.

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct the 30th annual food drive with the help of U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employees, sponsors and volunteer organizations.

Making a donation to Saturday's food drive is easy. Coloradans can leave non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on Saturday, May 14, before their letter carrier arrives.

In the days leading up to the food drive, letter carriers will be delivering special bags along with your mail that may be used to make donations.

Lakewood-based nonprofit The Action Center received more than 50,000 pounds of donated food during the 2019 event. The Action Center was able to distribute the food to neighbors in need across Jefferson County.

"Stamp Out Hunger is one of the most amazing and largest drives we participate in each year," said The Action Center Operations Director Carolyn Alexander. "We heavily rely on the generosity of our neighbors to help stock our shelves throughout the summer as hunger demand increases with children out of school. The sheer variety and quantity of goods helps us fight hunger in a tangible way. We are grateful to the NALC and their passion in collecting these donations on our behalf."

"Since 1993 Letter Carriers have been filling food pantries through this food drive, the nation’s largest," said NALC food drive representative Jason Keeran. "These are our customers and now more than ever we see the needs out there and we are proud to be part of this effort."

While all non-perishable donations are welcome, foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most needed items.

Most-wanted foods

Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon).

Canned and boxed meals (soup, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese).

Canned or dried beans and peas (black, pinto, lentils).

Pasta, rice cereal.

Canned fruits.

100 percent fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed).

Canned vegetables.

Cooking oil.

Boxed cooking mixes (pancake, breads).

Items to avoid

Rusty or unlabeled cans.

Glass containers.

Perishable items.

Homemade items.

No expired items.

Noncommercial canned or packaged items.

Alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda.

Open or used items.

