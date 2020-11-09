Succeeds Prize will honor Colorado educators during ceremony Friday

The one-of-a-kind event recognizes Colorado's most transformational and innovative schools and educators, presenting six awards and $150,000.

COLORADO, USA — The Succeeds Prize - which recognizes Colorado's most transformational and innovative schools and educators - will be awarded for a fourth year on Friday.

Six winners receive $15,000 each, while six runners-up receive $5,000 each, to support their work.

The 9 p.m. ceremony will be broadcast live on 9NEWS, in the player above and on YouTube. You can also watch a replay of the event at 9:30 p.m. on KTVD (channel 20).

These are this year's finalists:

Finalists for the Transformational Impact in an Elementary School Award, sponsored by TTEC

Vega Collegiate Academy, Aurora Public Schools

Wyatt Academy, Denver Public Schools

Finalists for the Transformational Impact in a Middle School Award, sponsored by DaVita

Beacon Network Schools, Denver Public Schools

Mesa Middle School, Douglas County Public Schools

Finalists for the Transformational Impact in a High School Award, sponsored by Slalom

MiLL National Training Center, Peyton and Widefield School Districts

Northglenn High School STEM, Adams 12 School District

Finalists for the Excellence in Education Innovation Award, sponsored by Janus Henderson Investors

Finalists for the Excellence in STEM Education Award, sponsored by Ball Corporation

Finalists for the Excellence in Technology Enabled Learning Award, sponsored by Arrow Electronics

The awards ceremony is followed by a year-long effort to strengthen our state’s public schools through storytelling aimed at scaling successful innovations and practices across Colorado.

The Succeeds Prize is the most prestigious awards and recognition event for Colorado teachers and schools. The awards also offer a platform for educators to share promising teaching practices that may have an impact on Colorado's nearly 900,000 students.

A partnership between Colorado Succeeds, 9NEWS, mindSpark Learning, and Colorado’s business leaders, the prize recognizes innovation in alignment to Vision 2030 in two categories – Transformational Impact and Excellence in Education.