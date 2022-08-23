Town of Superior Target is reopening after 8 months, mayor says

Superior Mayor Clint Folsom announced the store will reopen Aug. 30.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — In a message posted to his Facebook page, Town of Superior Mayor Clint Folsom announced Superior's Super Target store would aim for a reopening date of Aug. 30.

Aerial video taken by Sky9 in the days following the Marshall Fire showed a major part of the roof had caught fire, causing extensive damage.

Folsom, in the post, said the heat from the roof fire had activated the fire sprinklers. Due to a malfunction, the sprinklers had continued to run for several days, adding water damage to the list as well.

With merchandise drenched with water, the store was eventually gutted and fully remodeled to a design seen at other Target stores throughout Colorado.

