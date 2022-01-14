x
Tattoo shops join together to raise money for victims of the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting

On Sunday, people can get a tattoo designed by one of the artists killed, and the money will go to the Colorado Healing Fund.

THORNTON, Colo. — Tattoo shops are coming together to raise money for victims, and their families after 3 shops in Denver and Lakewood were targeted in a mass shooting that killed 5 people on Dec. 27. 

“I had a lot of fear I was very scared and shocked," said Stevi Miller, a co-owner of Modified Madness Tattoos in Thornton. 

Stevi and her husband, Marty Miller, have organized a fundraiser with 12 tattoo shops across the state to raise money for those affected.

“It’s kind of all over," said Stevi. "We’ve got one in Estes Park involved, Lakewood, Aurora, Westminster." 

People can get an $80 tattoo in memory of the victims and choose a design from one of the three artists who were killed. 

“It’s the right thing to do," said Stevi. 

They didn't know the victims, but Marty injured his hand last year and wants to give back after so many helped him. 

“I was in fear that my career would come to an end I wouldn’t be able to provide for my family," he said. "And I had a bunch of friends and family and strangers come together to help me move on until I got better it was amazing." 

They hope to raise $100,000 for the Colorado Healing Fund. 

That money goes directly to family members of those who were killed and also people who were injured. That includes Ashley Ferris, the police officer who shot and killed the gunman.

