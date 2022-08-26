Campaign to collect stuffed animals underway in Denver

The stuffed animals will be used by first responders to comfort children in traumatizing situations.

AURORA, Colo. — A campaign to collect new teddy bears and stuffed animals for first responders is underway across the Denver area.

Radio station KOSI 101 and convenience store chain Stinker Stores have teamed for the 5th annual Teddy Bear Patrol.

The campaign aims to collect thousands of new stuffed animals that will be given to Denver-area first responders, including police, fire and EMS organizations.

The stuffed teddy bears and animals will be provided by first responders to comfort children involved in traumatic situations.

Donations of new stuffed animals can be made at any Stinker Store location in the Denver area.

A live collection event will also be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2160 S. Havana St., just north of East Iliff Avenue, in Aurora. There will be food, music, prizes and first responders on site collecting teddy bears.

"What a great way of making a child feel comfort during a time of need," said Bonneville-Denver SVP/Market Manager Katie Reid. "We are excited to join our generous listeners again to make a difference in our community."

