9NEWS, TEGNA Foundation awards $35K in community grants to Denver-area nonprofits

The grants address mental health support, vaccine and health screening access, cultural preservation and the importance of growing local foods.

DENVER — 9NEWS and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), has awarded seven Denver-area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $35,000.

The community grants help address a range of community issues, including mental health support, vaccine and health screening access, cultural preservation and the importance of growing local foods.

Among the grant recipients are:

Supporting Lifespan Local, a program providing mental health services for families in need (primarily immigrant, Spanish speaking, and refugee communities).

Encouraging and preserving Native American performing arts.

Supporting the Grow a Garden program, reducing barriers to growing local and fresh food by connecting people with materials and education.

Providing vital health screenings, vaccinations and health education for those in need.

Providing grieving families with low-cost counseling services.

“Serving the greater good of our community is our mission and it is wonderful to work for an organization that shares and believes in that mission," said 9NEWS President and General Manager Mark Cornetta. "Providing financial support is just one small way we can help organizations to make a difference.”

“We are proud to support 9NEWS as they serve those in need in Colorado,” said TEGNA President and CEO Dave Lougee. “Our stations’ commitment to investing in their local communities is core to our purpose of serving the greater good. We are proud that we were recently named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States for the third consecutive year and the Telecommunications Sector Leader by The Civic 50 by Points of Light.”

The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses the diverse local community needs in communities served by TEGNA. Most grants awarded fall into one of the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and Zero Hunger. Other goals supported include Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequality, No Poverty, Life Below Water and Life on Land.

Community Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. Stations also amplify the impact of the TEGNA Foundation’s charitable contributions through reporting and employee volunteerism.

For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.

