9NEWS is holding a town hall on racism in Colorado. Here are the panelists and how to ask questions

DENVER — Just when it seemed like nothing could take our attention away from the COVID-19 pandemic, something did.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police has sparked protests and conversations across the country, including in Denver, which has been home to both peaceful demonstrations and tense clashes with police.

The underlying message of the protests brings to light issues with systematic racism and police brutality that existed before Floyd’s death, which brought them to a boiling point.

We’ll explore these issues on “9Listens: Racism and the Road to Change,” a town hall that brings together a diverse group of panelists discussing the history of racism in Denver, why the problem still exists, and where we go from here.

The moderators

Kim Christiansen – 9NEWS Anchor

Dr. Ryan Ross – CEO of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado

The panelists

Paul Pazen – Denver Police Chief

Dr. Nita Mosby Tyler – Chief Catalyst and Founder of The Equality Project

Omar Montgomery – President of the Aurora NAACP and Director of Black Student Services at CU Denver

Michelle Trail – Community Member

Jice Johnson – Black Business Initiative

Elisabeth Epps – Protest organizer