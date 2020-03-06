9NEWS is holding a town hall on racism in Colorado. Here are the panelists and how to ask questions

DENVER — Just when it seemed like nothing could take our attention away from the COVID-19 pandemic, something did.
The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police has sparked protests and conversations across the country, including in Denver, which has been home to both peaceful demonstrations and tense clashes with police.
The underlying message of the protests brings to light issues with systematic racism and police brutality that existed before Floyd’s death, which brought them to a boiling point.
We’ll explore these issues on “9Listens: Racism and the Road to Change,” a town hall that brings together a diverse group of panelists discussing the history of racism in Denver, why the problem still exists, and where we go from here.
The town hall airs Wednesday night on 9NEWS at 7 p.m. The panelists will answer some questions from viewers. You can text them to 303-871-1491.
Learn more about who will be present at the town hall below. We will also be streaming it on 9NEWS.com, on the 9NEWS app, and via our YouTube channel.
The moderators
Kim Christiansen – 9NEWS Anchor
Dr. Ryan Ross – CEO of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado
The panelists
Paul Pazen – Denver Police Chief
Dr. Nita Mosby Tyler – Chief Catalyst and Founder of The Equality Project
Jeffrey Kass – Denver Attorney and Author of “Oreos and a Pack of Marlboro Lights”
Omar Montgomery – President of the Aurora NAACP and Director of Black Student Services at CU Denver
Michelle Trail – Community Member
Jice Johnson – Black Business Initiative
Elisabeth Epps – Protest organizer
