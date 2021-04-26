Vaccine site volunteers give their best but more volunteers are needed

9Health supports about ten clinics a week up and down the front range and they need assistance from non-medical volunteers nearly every day of the week.

DENVER — At several vaccine sites across Colorado, chances are the first person to greet you is a volunteer. In Globeville, Project Angel Heart turns into a vaccine clinic once a week, with the help of volunteers like Leticia Martinez.

"I just feel like we have to give back, wherever we can, we have to give back," said Martinez, who lives 22 miles away from the site but doesn't mind making the drive to help areas hard hit by the pandemic.

The vaccine clinic at Project Angel Heart is near several meatpacking plants. Throughout the day, those workers would walk over to get their vaccines.

"Those are the people that are our frontline workers," said Martinez, "that’s why I’m here, for them."

During each shift, Martinez welcomes people to the site, makes sure they're signed in, and directs them inside the clinic. As they leave, she also gets to share the emotions that come with getting a vaccine.

"There’s almost a sense of relief on their face, that they’ve received the second vaccine and I always give them a clap and they’re always like thumbs up and they’ll be like thank you for being out here."

Monday, physicians at Project Angel Heart administered 400 doses of the vaccine. Their clinics are put together through a partnership with 9HEALTH. President and CEO of 9HEALTH, Gary Drews, said approximately 15,000 vaccines had been administered through their community clinics. There are currently 75 more clinics scheduled throughout May.

Drews said 9Health supports about ten clinics a week up and down the front range and they need assistance from non-medical volunteers nearly every day of the week.