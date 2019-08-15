DENVER — After serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era, Michael Mongelluzzo fell on hard times. He lived in and out of homelessness before finding housing through a veterans group in Lakewood.

Two years later he passed away.

For a while it looked like his funeral would be a bleak occasion; no family, no friends.

That's where Cliff Fejfar and the Vietnam Veterans of America stepped in.

"They deserve as much as we can give them, you know, even before they die or after they die," he said. "It's so important to see that everybody is recognized no matter what small event they played in their military life."

Fejfar said he attends between six and 10 funerals a year. Often times, his group is the only presence at the burial. He said they've been able to help bury 90 veterans who've gone unclaimed after death since the 1950s.

"Funerals aren't a very happy time, but you want to be able to make sure everything is done right to the best of your ability," he said.

To Fejfar's relief, Mongelluzzo did have family and friends who came forward in the days leading up to his funeral. Fejfar and his group's services weren't necessary, but they decided to show up anyway.

"I think it's a great show of support," Michael Gonzelez said. He's a friend of Mongelluzzo. "This is great. The support here is fantastic."

Gonzelez met Mongelluzzo through the Veterans Administration. They lived together at the veterans housing project in Lakewood where Mongelluzzo passed away.

"He was, uh, rigid. Had his own set of disciplines. Went to bed at 10 at night. Got up in the morning, cup of coffee. Had his paper and didn't have a whole lot of friends but had some, and we talked a whole lot about God," he said.

Fejfar and his fellow Vietnam veterans lined the sidewalk and saluted as Mongelluzzo's family and friends followed servicemen carrying an American flag to the altar. Prayers were offered, the honor guard fired off their rounds, and the honor bell was wrung.

"Our motto is 'never again shall one generation of veterans abandon another,'" Fejfar said.

Mongelluzzo got the funeral he deserved, and Fejfar and the Vietnam Veterans of America were there to make sure it was as perfect as possible.

