In conservative Colorado, Tenacious Unicorn Ranch a safe haven for trans community (and 180 alpaca)

Penny Logue co-owns the ranch with Bonnie Nelson in Custer County, where nearly 70% of the population voted for Donald Trump twice.

“Yeah we’re queer and leftists so we paint a new picture,” said ranch founder, Penny Logue.

It’s a sight not unlike many farms in Westcliffe, the mountain town southwest of Colorado Springs, but the people on this land have a unique purpose.

On a February morning in Custer County, the wind carries clouds over a ranch where alpaca wake up, their frames silhouetted against the bright pink sky.

But despite creating a safe place, the unicorns choose not to hide. Even though they live in a county where the sheriff said some individuals like to think they are part of militias.

“We help people get a better foot in life and have a chance to escape the cis(gender) world and just exist happily amongst all the wonderful animals here,” said Nelson, who identifies as non-binary.

Logue co-owns the alpaca ranch with Bonnie Nelson, and together they provide a haven for people who identify as transgender.

Chapter two : 'Gun totin’ open carry people'

In Custer County, nearly 70% of the population voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

“It’s been talked about in the trans community of just going out to someplace rural and start a farm and just kind of disappear,” Nelson said. “We of course decided not to disappear.”

Part of not disappearing means Nelson and Logue feel the need to add an accessory to their hips for self-defense.

“There’s nothing about gun culture we love,” said Logue. “It’s more the functionality and necessity of owning firearms is an everyday reality for us.”

>> Raw video below: The Unicorns talk about the decision to carry guns

People carrying guns around town is normal, too.

“You know you’ve got gun totin’ open carry people which I probably fall into that category,” said the owner of Peregrine Coffee Roasters, Stephen Holmes. “I’m not wearing my firearm today, I don’t wear it in the shop too often.”

The publisher of the local paper, the Wet Mountain Tribune, has always owned guns for hunting, but he bought a different kind of gun this year after he felt threatened for his reporting on the pandemic.

“This was the first time I went out and bought a self-defense weapon this last summer,” said Jordan Hedberg. “It wasn’t because of the left or rioting in Denver, it was from some of the more extreme elements in Custer County.”

Custer County Sheriff Shannon Byerly said he investigated some of the harassment Hedberg received, but it never amounted to direct threats.

Byerly said the public health director did have a tire blown out and called it “kind of suspicious,” but deputies ultimately never found any suspects.