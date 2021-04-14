Black Capital Conference helping Black entrepreneurs thrive

The 6th Annual Black Capital Conference is being held virtually on Saturday, April 17.

DENVER — There are a lot of people within our Black and Latino communities working to close the gap on inequities people of color still face today.

We have been working to highlight their voices as part of our work to focus on those people fighting for change.

Jice Johnson, the chief visionary officer of Denver's Black Business Initiative is one of them.

Her organization is hosting a free conference on Saturday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The goal of the 6th annual Black Capital Conference is to empower Black entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders by providing access to capital, resources, mentorship programs, and training.

The conference's special guest this year is CEO & Chairman of the Black Star Fund, Kwame Anku.

You can register for the event here.

The Black Business Initiative will be launching a Financial Management series following this weekend's seminar.

You can learn more about the series, Financial Management: How to Organize, Control & Grow the Bag, and other upcoming BBI events here.