The Center on Colfax hosts transgender clothing drive

"Being able to have clothing that really helps empower you is super super important," the organizer said.

DENVER — The Center on Colfax is hosting a clothes drive for the transgender community in hopes of helping individuals find items that best define who they are.

The drive is being organized by Sable Shultz, the center's Director of Transgender Services.

"Often times we are pushed into styles that don't accurately reflect who we are and our identities as human beings, and so something like this is an opportunity for folks to pick up some things and hopefully try them on and connect," Shultz said.

"It's also really important to recognize that like trying to create a whole new wardrobe is expensive," she said.

This is the third year the LGBTQ community center has hosted the drive. Schultz said they usually see 50 to 60 people come in and pick up clothes. The drive has all types of clothing from formal wear to casual and shoes and socks.

Schultz hopes people that participate walk away with a few outfits that feel more like them.

"I think it's super critical," she said. "Being able to take in these clothes and try them and and see yourself right and reflect on wow this is the person that I am. Being able to have clothing that really helps empower you, is super super important."

Donation collections, as well as the clothes drive, will run through Thursday, September 30th. Individuals can stop and check out the clothes are drop off donations during the center's hours from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can't-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Voices of Change

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can't-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.