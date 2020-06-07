Voices of Change: Dr. Ryan Ross

Dr. Ryan Ross is helping to mentor the leaders of tomorrow and is known as Denver's role model for inclusiveness.

DENVER — Dr. Ryan Ross is a sought-after speaker, educator and leadership coach who is committed to equity and inclusion, educational access and the development of leaders.

Ross’ professional, community and social contributions have let him to be coined “Denver’s role model for inclusiveness.”

His passion for community, leadership and education is directly related to his experiences growing up and desire to pay it forward to the community that afforded him many opportunities. He helps lead programs such as the Kappa League Leadership development program, the Urban Male Initiative and the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado.

Ross serves as the associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs, Equity and Inclusion for the Colorado Community College System.

Each day, he lives by his motto of: “Achievement waits ahead, so never look back, besides why settle on being good when we are designed to be great!”