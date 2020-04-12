Black-owned small business in Denver being featured by Oprah

ICONI Leggings, founded by Angel Johnson, was selected to appear in the 2020 edition of Oprah's Favorite Things.

DENVER — A local Black-owned small business in Denver has been selected to appear in the 2020 edition of Oprah's Favorite Things.

The active-duty captain in the U.S. Air Force said her mission is to motivate women to remined them of their own strength.

"Our logo represents power, strength, and versatility," according to the company's website. "The base is a power button which represents your power to accomplish your goals. The overlay is the Adinkra symbol for strength and versatility. It takes strength to control your total wellness, especially when starting a fitness journey.

ICONI donates 10% of its profits to local nonprofits, according to the website.

2020 is the sixth year Oprah has teamed up with Amazon to create a list of her "Favorite Things" during the holiday season.

"This year, supporting Black-owned businesses is more important than ever," according to a release from Amazon. "With this in mind, it was important to Oprah the 2020 list celebrate Black business owners and help them grow their businesses and reach new customers through Amazon’s Store."

"Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives—and Black businesses—matter," Oprah said in a letter introducing this year's list.