Youth-led group leading Rise Up 4th of July march at Manual High School

The march, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., will go through the surrounding neighborhoods before ending at the school.

DENVER — A Rise Up 4th of July march to celebrate communities that have been historically marginalized is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at Manual High School.

>The video player above will show a live stream of the event from Sky9, which will also be shown on YouTube and the 9NEWS app.

10for10, a youth-led movement started by a group of Black men from the school, organized the event.

"When the Declaration of Independence was signed, it left out a lot of communities," said organizer Miriam Sheriff. "With this event, we basically want to talk about the education system."

The march will go through the neighborhoods around Manual, at 1700 E. 28th Ave. in Denver, before ending at the school. Organizers are asking anyone who attends to wear a mask and social distance.

"Join us for The Rise Up Rally as we rally against mass incarceration, detaining immigrants, the conditions on reservations and the marginalization of women," the event's Facebook page reads.